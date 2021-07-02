Gallipolis Board of Ed. approves personnel

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallipolis City School District Board of Education approved personnel during a recent, regular board.

The board accepted the following resignations, effective July 31, 2021: Allyson Johnston, teacher; Caytlon Lambert, teacher; and Jennifer Townsend, teacher.

The board approved the following administrative contract renewals, effective July 1, 2021: Julie Bays, Principal, four-year contract, 202 workdays per year, at Step E-7 on the Administrative Salary Schedule; Thomas Call, Food Services Supervisor, four-year contract, 222 workdays per year, at Step

C-6.5 on the Administrative Salary Schedule; Charles Calvert, Asst. Principal, four-year contract, 212 workdays per year, at Step F-1 on the Administrative Salary Schedule; Kimberly Cochrane, Principal, four-year contract, 212 workdays per year, at Step G-1 on the Administrative Salary Schedule; Jeremy Hout, Director of Curriculum & Instruction, four-year contract, 222 workdays per year, at Step H-3 on the Administrative Salary Schedule; Debbie Hughes, Asst. Treasurer, four-year contract, 261 workdays per year, at step D-7.5 on the Administrative Salary Schedule (prorated to 6 hours per day/30 hours per week); and Corey Luce, Principal, four-year contract, 202 workdays per year, at Step E-8 on the Administrative Salary Schedule.

The board revised Tessa Queen’s contract to MA and 9 years of experience.

The board employed the following Certified Staff, effective August 19, 2021: Joshua Clifford – Multi Age Physical Education, at BA and one year of experience; Morgan Houck – Pupil Services: School Nurse, at BA and 10 years of experience (pending licensure); Shania Jenkins – AYA (7-12): Integrated Language Arts, at BA and zero years of experience; Benjamin Schlater – Middle Childhood (4-9): Math/Science, at MA and seven years of experience; and Morgan Siders – Early Childhood (P-3), at BA and one year of experience

The board employed the following Classified Staff, effective August 19, 2021: Jenna Brammer – 29 Hour Aide (pending Permit/BCI/FBI); Briana Mitchell – 29 Hour Aide; Marlee Sparks – 29 Hour Aide (pending Permit/BCI/FBI); and Jennifer Whitt – 29 Hour Aide.

The board approved the following supplemental contracts for the 2021-2022 school year: Mark Allen – Head Varsity Golf Coach; David Burleson – Asst. Varsity Soccer Coach; Cory Camden – Head Varsity Soccer Coach (Boys); Jared McClelland, Asst. Varsity Football Coach; and Alex Penrod – Head Varsity Football Coach.

The board approved the transfer of $100,000 from 001 General Fund to 035 Termination Benefits.

The board approved appropriations for FY22 in the amount of $29,376,135.

The board renewed the District’s property, fleet, and general liability insurance policy through SORSA for the period July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022.

The board authorized the Treasurer to make necessary transfers, advances, and appropriation modifications to close FY21.

The board approved the Early Childhood Education Program Agreement with the Gallia-Jackson-Vinton Joint Vocational School District Board of Education.

The board approved the Attachment to the Agreement for the Operation of Career-Technical Programs for the 2021-2022 school year.

The board approved establishment of a Blended Learning Model for the 2021-2022 school year.

The board approved the 2021-2022 Preschool Calendar.

The board approved the following policies: AC, Nondiscrimination; AC-R, Discrimination Complaint Procedure; DH, Bonded Employees and Officers; EF/EFB, Food Services Management/Free and Reduced-Price Food Services; IGCB, Innovative Education Programs; IGCK, Blended Learning; IGE, Adult Education Programs; IGED, Adult Diploma.

The board approved the Safe Return to In-person Instruction and Continuity of Services Plan.

The board approved the addition to the GAHS 2021-2022 Course Selection Handbook.

The board approved the following mileage reimbursement ($0.40/mile) requests to transport special needs students for the 2021-2022 school year: Coleen Hawkins; Annette Holliday; Robin Hooton; and Rebecca & Robert Merrill.

During a special board meeting on Thursday, the board passed the resolution authorizing the purchase of real property.

The board accepted Gretchen Ehman’s resignation from her teaching position; effective July 31, 2021.

The board employed the following certified personnel, effective August 19, 2021: Brittany Beman – Intervention Specialist (K-12), at 150 Hours and five years of experience; and Nicholas Young – Multi Age (P-12): Music, at 150 Hours and one year of experience.

The board approved the following supplemental contracts for the 2021-22 school year: Teresa Daniels – Head Varsity Soccer Coach (Girls); Nicholas Young – Director of High School Bands; and Nicholas Young – Extended Service (10 days).