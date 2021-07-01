Corrections staff completes training

JACKSON — Middleport Police Chief Mony Wood announced that two MPD corrections officers recently completed training. The course of study was the Ohio Corrections Officer Basic Training, that was held regionally at the Jackson Fire Department’s training room.

Middleport Police Department Corrections Officers Dawn Jordan and Jandara Rife were among those completing the training.

The class was sponsored by the Jackson County Correctional Facility under Sheriff Ted Frazier’s supervision. The course certified by the Ohio Peace Officer Training Commission and included 148 hours of training on seven topic areas required for certification in Ohio, to be employed as Corrections Officer in local facilities.

The topic areas include Administration, Legal Issues, Jail Security, Human Relations, Medical Overview, Subject Control Techniques, and First Aid.

Chief Wood stated that by participating in the training regionally, each agency saves critical funding dollars compared to sending students to a far away part of the state for training.

The course is required under Ohio Revised Code for jail staff that have been recently employed in Ohio. The officers assigned to the training were from not only Middleport PD, but also Jackson and Pike County Sheriff’s Offices.

The course instructors were, Joseph Browning (Commander), Pete Wolford (Course Coordinator), Debra Adkins-Luther, Michael Davis, Joseph Sizemore, Roy Jones, and Dr. Alice Frazier. The OPOTC Compliance Officer was Michael McGreevy.

The officers that passed all aspects of the training are now eligible to sit for the State of Ohio exam certification.

Frazier stated he expects to host another Corrections Officer Basic Training Course in the Fall of 2021.

Information provided by Middleport Police Chief Mony Wood.

Class participants included, Jackson County: Leah Bowling, Garrett Jordan, Steven Snyder. Pike County: Donald Cuckler, Austin Fairchild, Joseph Holt. Middleport Police Department jail staff: Dawn Jordan and Jandara Rife. Academy Commander Joseph Browning, Course Coordinator Sgt. Pete Wolford, and Sheriff Ted Frazier. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/07/web1_7.2-CBI.jpg Class participants included, Jackson County: Leah Bowling, Garrett Jordan, Steven Snyder. Pike County: Donald Cuckler, Austin Fairchild, Joseph Holt. Middleport Police Department jail staff: Dawn Jordan and Jandara Rife. Academy Commander Joseph Browning, Course Coordinator Sgt. Pete Wolford, and Sheriff Ted Frazier. Courtesy photo