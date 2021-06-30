Gallia Board of Ed. approves personnel matters, paving bid

PATRIOT — The Gallia Local Board of Education met earlier this month to approve agenda items regarding personnel, course materials and a summer paving bid.

The following resignations were approved: Selina Mitchell – Student Liaison, effective end of 2020-2021 contractual year, due to being hired as guidance counselor; Ben Schlater – Teacher, Vinton Elementary, effective end of 2020-2021 contractual year; Gretta Taylor – Teacher, Hannan Trace Elementary, effective end of 2020-2021 contractual year; Kent Wolfe – Teacher, South Gallia Middle, effective end of 2020-2021 contractual year; Kent Wolfe – Athletic Director, South Gallia High, effective end of 2020-2021 contractual year; Kent Wolfe – Head Varsity Boys Basketball Coach, South Gallia High, effective end of 2020-2021 contractual year; Kent Wolfe – Head Varsity Softball Coach, South Gallia High, effective end of 2020-2021 contractual year; and Kent Wolfe – Open Gym Supervisor, South Gallia High, effective end of 2020-2021 contractual year.

The board granted the following individuals extended service days for the 2021-2022 contractual year, as indicated: Erin Bush, Counselor – 20 days; Selina Mitchell, Counselor – 20 days; Michelle Riffe, Counselor – 20 days; Emily Dailey, Work and Family Studies – 5 days; Melinda Hayman, Work and Family Studies – 5 days; Matthew Huck, Vocational Agriculture – 20 days; David Pope, Vocational Agriculture – 20 days; Jamie Walter, Vocational Agriculture – 20 days; Sheri Johnson, Nurse – 5 days; and Kim Skidmore, Nurse – 5 days. Dama Schultz’s contract was extended for 20 days with board members Brent Schultz and Brandon Twyman abstaining from the vote.

The board granted up to two hours per week for school nurses, June 1-August 13, to review sports physicals and update eligibility lists, while not to exceed 20 hours at regular hourly rate.

The board approved the amounts and tax rates for FY22 as determined by the county budget commission.

The board accepted the bid of $433,031 and enter agreement with Myers Paving for summer paving of Gallia County Local Schools properties. This project will be paid with Permanent Improvement Funds and ESSR II funds.

The board approved the employment of the following individuals on a supplemental contract beginning with the 2021-2022 school year and ending June 30, 2022: Travis Elliott – Head Varsity Boys Basketball Coach; Travis Elliott – Open Gym Supervisor (1/2 salary); and Amanda Gilbert – Head Varsity Volleyball Coach.

The board approved the adoption of English Language Arts Books, including Core Knowledge Language Arts (CKLA) at a quoted price of $584,173.68 and SpringBoard at a quoted price of $140,147.15.

The board granted Travis Elliott, Student Liaison, a one year contract effective the 2021-2022 contractual year.

The board granted Alexa Toth a one-year limited contract for the 2021-2022 year.

The board held an executive session to discuss personnel.

All board members, including Jeff Hally, Terry Halley, Beth James, Brent Schultz and Brandon Twyman, were present at the meeting.

Editor’s note: All motions were approved unanimously unless otherwise noted.