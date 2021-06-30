New COVID-relief grants available to local residents

COLUMBUS — State Senator Frank Hoagland (R-Mingo Junction) is encouraging eligible industries and businesses in southeast Ohio to apply for newly available COVID-19 relief grants.

“With these programs now available, Ohioans have a tremendous opportunity to make up for their losses caused by the pandemic,” said Hoagland. “I was proud to vote for these important pieces of legislation alongside my colleagues, and encourage everyone in southeast Ohio to take advantage of these opportunities, if they qualify.”

Programs that are now available:

The Food and Beverage Establishment Grant is designed to provide relief to Ohio businesses that have been negatively impacted by the effects of COVID-19. The Ohio Legislature and Governor have designated up to $100 million of funding to provide $10k, $20k, and $30k grants to Ohio restaurants, bars, coffee shops, and other food and drinking businesses based off of the percentage of revenue loss from 2019 revenue compared to 2020 revenue to assist in ensuring the survival and stability of this crucial industry.

The Entertainment Venue Grant is designed to provide relief to Ohio businesses that have been negatively impacted by the effects of COVID-19. The program designates up to $20 million of funding to provide $10k, $20k, and $30k grants to Ohio entertainment venues based off of the percentage of revenue loss from 2019 revenue compared to 2020 revenue to assist in ensuring the survival and stability of this crucial industry.

The Lodging Grant is designed to provide relief to Ohio businesses that have been negatively impacted by the effects of COVID-19. The program designates up to $25 million of funding to provide $10k, $20k, and $30k grants to Ohio’s lodging businesses based off of the percentage of revenue loss from 2019 revenue compared to 2020 revenue.

The New Small Business Relief Grant is designed to provide necessary relief to new Ohio small businesses established on or after January 1, 2020 that have been negatively impacted by the effects of COVID-19. The Governor of the State of Ohio, Mike DeWine, and the Ohio Legislature have designated up to $10 million to provide $10,000 grants to assist in ensuring the survival and stability of these crucial businesses.

Each program will require applicants to have an OH|ID. Register at OH|ID (ohid.ohio.gov) by clicking “Create OH|ID Account” and creating a username/password.

Information provided by Senator Frank Hoagland. Senator Hoagland represents the 30th District in the Ohio Senate, which encompasses Belmont, Carroll, Harrison, Jefferson, Meigs, Monroe, Noble and Washington counties as well as portions of Athens and Vinton counties. For more information or to download a high resolution photo of Senator Hoagland, visit www.OhioSenate.gov/Hoagland.