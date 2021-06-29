Gallipolis to fill position of city manager

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallipolis City Commission called a special meeting for Monday evening to discuss the transition of city manager.

It was noted during the special meeting that current City Manager Ted Lozier is “stepping down” and will be leaving his position on July 9.

Commissioner Tony Gallagher said he wants to discuss and update the job description, which was last updated in 1998, according to Gallagher, before posting the advertisement. Gallagher said he would like to see Lozier and other commissioners make adjustments before the July 6 regular business meeting.

Platforms to advertise the position were also discussed during the meeting.

The commission said the city has to appoint an interim city manager before appointing an official new manager. Gallagher said there have been suggestions for the interim position, but those need discussed during an executive session.

Commissioner Mike Brown said as per the city’s charter, all meetings of the Gallipolis City Commission are public and executive sessions are not allowed. City Solicitor Brynn Noe said an ordinance has been passed to place updates for the charter on the ballot in November. If passed on election day, parts of the city’s charter will be updated to follow the Ohio Revised Code.

Commissioner Mike Fulks said he believes the commissioners need to decide on pay, benefits and description before moving forward with anything else.

Fulks also said he thinks the two incoming commissioners, whose terms begin on July 1, need to be included in the discussion on the position description and hiring a manager.

The conversation and discussion on the transition will be continued at the meeting on Tuesday, July 6 at 6 p.m.

Commissioners present during the special meeting were Gallagher, Fulks, Brown, and Cody Caldwell.

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

