Award nominations for ‘Our Town: Gallipolis’

ATHENS — Three WOUB Public Media employees have been nominated for an Ohio Valley Regional Emmy award for their work on “Our Town: Gallipolis.”

According to a news release from WOUB, winners will be announced during the 57th annual awards ceremony which will be held virtually on Aug. 15.

In the Documentary Historical category, Producer/Director Evan Shaw, Audio Supervisor Adam Rich and WOUB Radio Director Rusty Smith were nominated for “Our Town: Gallipolis.” The documentary film is an hour-long look at the history of the Gallia County community. It examines many unique aspects and people of Gallipolis including: the town’s first settlers, the Silver Bridge, and Gallipolis’ connection to the sinking of the Titanic. The film also explores some of Gallipolis’ more notable residents like Bob Evans, Tuskegee Airman Henry Norman and Grandma Gatewood.

“The Gallipolis film was the seventh historical documentary in WOUB’s Our Town series, and the series is about telling the story of this region in a way that educates and inspires community pride,” said Shaw, a 14-time regional Emmy winner. “We’ve heard from many people about how much they appreciated and enjoyed Our Town: Gallipolis. And that means so much to us. Gallipolis and the people in it are special, and I think we were able to show why in this documentary film. I’m really excited that this program was nominated.”

“Our Town is of my favorite projects each year,” said Rich. “Making sure that the music and audio perfectly represents the town and its people is very important for the success of the film. And it’s a job I take very seriously.”

“As we continue to tell the Our Town stories, it’s an honor to be the narrator of our region’s history. Being the voice of the Our Town series has been a great experience,” said Smith. “I think it’s wonderful to be a part of the team that puts together these amazing documentaries.”

Smith and Rich are now two-time regional Emmy winners. They were both recognized in 2018 for “Our Town: Jackson” and in 2020 for “Our Town: Morgan County.”

If you missed the Our Town: Gallipolis, there are a couple of ways you can still watch it. You can support WOUB by becoming a sustaining member who donates $5 a month at [woub.org/give]woub.org/give, and that will get you access to the streaming service WOUB Passport, or you can purchase a DVD of the program at [woub.org/shop]woub.org/shop.

Information provided by WOUB.