Expansion efforts brewing in Gallia

Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted (R) traveled to Southeast Ohio on Thursday, including stops in Gallia and Jackson counties. Husted is pictured touring the Silver Bridge Coffee Company facility in Bidwell with Lorraine Walker, president of the company. Silver Bridge Coffee, established in 2008, expanded operations last fall despite the pandemic. As previously reported, the company worked with the JobsOhio-OhioSE team, securing a JobsOhio Inclusion Grant to assist with this goal. Husted also visited the University of Rio Grande’s Jackson Center which partnered with Wellston High School, for a tour of a manufacturing class. More on Husted’s visit to Silver Bridge Coffee in an upcoming edition.

Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted (R) traveled to Southeast Ohio on Thursday, including stops in Gallia and Jackson counties. Husted is pictured touring the Silver Bridge Coffee Company facility in Bidwell with Lorraine Walker, president of the company. Silver Bridge Coffee, established in 2008, expanded operations last fall despite the pandemic. As previously reported, the company worked with the JobsOhio-OhioSE team, securing a JobsOhio Inclusion Grant to assist with this goal. Husted also visited the University of Rio Grande’s Jackson Center which partnered with Wellston High School, for a tour of a manufacturing class. More on Husted’s visit to Silver Bridge Coffee in an upcoming edition. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/06/web1_6.24-Silver-Bridge.jpg Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted (R) traveled to Southeast Ohio on Thursday, including stops in Gallia and Jackson counties. Husted is pictured touring the Silver Bridge Coffee Company facility in Bidwell with Lorraine Walker, president of the company. Silver Bridge Coffee, established in 2008, expanded operations last fall despite the pandemic. As previously reported, the company worked with the JobsOhio-OhioSE team, securing a JobsOhio Inclusion Grant to assist with this goal. Husted also visited the University of Rio Grande’s Jackson Center which partnered with Wellston High School, for a tour of a manufacturing class. More on Husted’s visit to Silver Bridge Coffee in an upcoming edition. Beth Sergent | OVP