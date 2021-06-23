Saturday at ‘The Market’

POMEROY, Ohio — There is something for everyone at the Meigs County Farmers Market.

Whether you are interested in fresh meat and produce, a tasty homemade treat, or personal care products, you can find it at the market.

Many visitors have made it part of their Saturday morning routine, with local musicians playing in the background, they enjoy the slower pace and friendly hometown atmosphere. Vendors recognize returning customers, people stop and chat with each other, smiles are abundant.

The local community has also embraced the enterprise, with many integrating their activities.

The Pomeroy Library’s “Miss Kim” made bookmarks with the kids at Kid’s Corner; garden clubs have found a place to share their love of gardening; Plant Savers United brings their mission of preserving native medicinal plants, and the Meigs County Historical Society and Chester Shade Historical Association have a presence to impart their knowledge of history.

The variety of horticultural offerings continues to expand as summer approaches and local gardens begin to produce, and several vendors have plants and advice on growing your own. Chickens are laying brown eggs at Valley View Farms, and bees are making honey at Risen Son Farms. Several booths offer an array of homemade pastries and breads. Talented artists have their work on display, with everything from sketches and paintings to jewelry and pottery.

Some vendors are at the market each week, and bring with them staples that shoppers have come to rely on. Others are on a rotating basis, so there is always something different.

According to Market Director Stephanie Rife, it has taken on a life of its own, “When vendors and guests begin to arrive on Saturday morning, it’s like a small community has sprung up. Everyone has a role, everyone goes about setting up, everyone helps each other, shoppers begin arriving, and suddenly the market is up and running. It is truly amazing to watch and to be a part of.”

The Meigs County Farmers Market is held every Saturday through Oct. 30 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the parking lot in Pomeroy. For more information visit their website: www.meigscountyfarmersmarket.com or their Facebook page.

Regularly scheduled programs include:

The first Saturday of each month features Gourmet at the Market with local chefs Rick Werner and Jessica Wolfe;

Shade Valley Garden Club will share their knowledge through demonstrations the second Saturday of each month;

Kids Cooking, the third Saturday of each month, will demos how to make simple, nutritious meals and snacks kids can prepare themselves;

Chester Shade Historical Association will present a variety of stories and artifacts highlighting events and persons in the Ohio Valley the fourth Saturday of each month;

June’s special guest is “Aunt Rhody Knight”;

Children are invited make crafts at the weekly Kid’s Korner. This Saturday is “Chocolate Pudding Day.”

Schedule of programming for visitors

By Lorna Hart Special to OVP

Lorna Hart is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

