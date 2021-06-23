Local efforts for ‘Wreaths Across America’

OHIO VALLEY — Fundraising efforts for Wreaths Across America are underway to sponsor wreaths for events at the end of this year.

Local volunteer Christina White said she is organizing wreath laying at Providence Cemetery in Clay Township. White said she needs to raise $1,800 for wreaths to be laid at veterans’ graves at that particular cemetery.

One individual wreath can be sponsored for $15 through Wreaths Across America. At Providence Cemetery, White said there are 121 veterans’ graves.

White said she watched videos of ceremonies at Alrington National Cemetery last year and knew she wanted to bring the wreath laying event to her local community.

To sponsor a wreath at Providence Cemetery, White said donations can be made directly at https://wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/167535.

In addition to Providence Cemetery, White said other local groups will be laying wreaths at Tyn Rose in Rio Grande and the Pine Street Cemetery in Gallipolis. Organizations in Meigs County also participate in the national event with more information on these efforts in a future edition.

Individual cemeteries can be searched at wreathsacrossamerica.org to make donations.

The date for the national Wreaths Across America is on Saturday, Dec. 18 this year.

Visitors leave wreathes on the graves of deceased veterans in Tyn Rhos Cemetery during a prior observance of Wreaths Across America in Gallia County. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/06/web1_DSC_1152.jpg Visitors leave wreathes on the graves of deceased veterans in Tyn Rhos Cemetery during a prior observance of Wreaths Across America in Gallia County. OVP File Photo

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

