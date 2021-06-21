ODOT moving forward with U.S. 33/Johnson Road project

ATHENS — The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) is moving forward with a project aimed at improving safety at the intersection of U.S. 33 and Johnson Road in Athens County.

According to a news release from ODOT: “There were 26 crashes at the intersection between 2009 and 2018. The project aims to reduce the number of conflict points at the intersection, therefore reducing the risk of severe crashes.”

The Johnson Road connection to U.S. 33 will be closed. The median at the intersection will be closed and the existing left turn lanes will be removed. The River Road connection will remain as a right in-right out. Traffic formerly using the intersection will use the SR 682 interchange and the SR 682 corridor through The Plains.

The project is scheduled to be sold to a contractor in July 2021. The estimated construction schedule is August-October 2021.

