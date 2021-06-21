County commission approves agreements, honors Wilson

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallia County Board of Commissioners approved agreements and honored local resident, Hobart Wilson, Jr., according to the recently approved minutes of the June 10 meeting.

Present were commissioners Harold Montgomery, Eugene Greene, Jay Stapleton.

During the meeting, commissioners approved travel requests for Auditor Larry Betz to West Chester for a conference and Sherry Daines, with 911, to Columbus for an association meeting.

Commissioners submitted a letter as a witness testimony in opposition to Senate Bill 117 – specifically the proposed legislation as it relates to the Ohio Valley Electric Corporation (OVEC). OVEC owns and operates the Kyger Creek Power Plant. More on this in an upcoming edition.

County Administrator Melissa Clark provided the commissioners with paperwork from Vision Service Plan, the county’s vision insurance provider, for renewal of the plan from June 1, 2021 to May 31, 2023. The renewal rates are: single $10.10; family $22.85. Commissioners approved the renewal.

Clark told commissioners the May explosive gas monitoring report from the Ohio EPA regarding the Gallia County landfill showed all inspection categories were in compliance.

County Engineer Brett Boothe submitted a 2021 general road work and dust control contract effective retroactive May 15 for Mason Township of Lawrence County. The contract was approved.

After discussion regarding the status of the Gallia-Meigs Regional Airport, Commissioner Stapleton made a motion to grant Airport Manager David Snyder access to view video camera security footage of the airport. The motion was denied due to lack of a second.

DJFS Business Administrator Kathy Campbell presented a MOU Agreement between the Board of Commissioners through its agent Gallia County Department of Job and Family Services and the Sheriff of Gallia County. The agreement was approved.

Campbell presented a subgrant agreement between DJFS and Gallia Meigs Community Action Agency for TANF Summer Youth Program. The agreement was approved.

Grants Administrator Karen Sprague advised the commission of the following deferred mortgage from a previous round of Community Housing Improvement Program (CHIP) grant has met the term of the mortgage being 10 years and a partial release is now warranted. A partial release is required since the county can only release 85 percent of the mortgage, which amount equals $18,938.85. The balance of 15 percent, which amount equals $3,342.15 must remain in effect until paid in full. The prosecuting attorney prepared the partial release of real estate mortgage forms. A motion for the partial release of real estate mortgage for the following persons be approved and signed as presented for Nicholi S. Webb and Erica A. Webb. The motion was approved.

Montgomery noted new excavation activity and drilling for the foundation pillars commenced on the jail project site.

Commissioners signed a proclamation for Hobart Wilson Jr. Day for Tuesday, June 15. Commissioners honored Wilson for 65 years of service with the Gallipolis Lions Club. Wilson is a Gallia Academy High School graduate and went on to serve for more than 30 years with the athletic boosters and is a Hall of Fame recipient. He furthered his education at Rio Grande College and Ohio University.

Wilson worked on the base newspapers during active duty service in the Army in Korea from 1956-58 and in Baton Rouge from 1958-61. Through high school, Wilson began his newspaper career with the Gallipolis Daily Tribune by delivering papers. He rose through the ranks from reporter to sports editor and executive editor over the Tribune, Point Pleasant Register and The Daily Sentinel.

Wilson also served on the Republican Central Committee from 1976-1978 and was appointed a Kentucky Colonel by the Governor in 1995.

He served 65 years as a charter and lifetime member of the Gallipolis Lions Club. He received the club’s highest award, the Melvin Jones Fellowship at Lions Club International in 2004.

Wilson and his wife Beverly have been married for 65 years.

All motions were unanimous unless otherwise noted.

