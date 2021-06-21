More from Kickin’ Summer Bash

Children with their prizes from Kickin’ Summer Bash.

Enjoying the inflatables at Kickin’ Summer Bash.

The limbo line at Kickin’ Summer Bash.

Festival activities at the Pomeroy levee at this past weekend’s Kickin’ Summer Bash.

Pictured are Myla and Emeri Shipe and Audrey and Wesley Russell getting creative with sidewalk chalk.

Hazel Napper and Kashton Nichols in the bounce house.

Kia’lyn, Neko and Asialyn Belcher create an ocean chalk drawing.