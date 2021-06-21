Summer crisis program available

Eligible households can receive assistance with utility bills, central air conditioning repairs, and air conditioning unit and/or fan purchases through the Home Energy Assistance Summer Crisis Program which runs from July 1 through Sept. 30.

According to a news release from the Area Agency on Aging District 7 (AAA7), Ohioans with a household income at or below 175 percent of the federal poverty guidelines and have a member of the household who is at least 60 years old, has been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last twelve months, or can provide physician documentation that cooling assistance is needed for a household member’s health, are eligible. Additional eligibility factors include households who have a disconnect notice, have been shut off, or are trying to establish new electric services.

The Summer Crisis Program is administered by the Ohio Development Services Agency. Thanks to a grant received by the Ohio Department of Development, the AAA7 is able to make this program available locally to seniors and those with disabilities through a number of partners included in its 10-county District. They include:

Adams County – Adams/Brown Economic Opportunities, Inc.

Brown County – Adams/Brown Economic Opportunities, Inc.

Gallia County – Gallia-Meigs CAA, Inc.

Highland County – Highland County Community Action Organization

Jackson County – Jackson/Vinton Community Action, Inc.

Lawrence County – Ironton-Lawrence County Area Community Action Organization

Pike County – Community Action Committee of Pike County

Ross County – Ross County Community Action Committee, Inc.

Scioto County – Community Action Commission of Scioto County

Vinton County – Jackson/Vinton Community Action, Inc.

You can obtain an application online at the Ohio Development Services Agency’s website at energyhelp.ohio.gov or you can contact any of the partners listed previously for more information. Additional information is required for the application including copies of your most recent utility bills, a list of all household members, proof of citizenship or legal residency for all household members, and proof of medical condition verified by a licensed physician or registered nurse practitioner. Applicants also need to include proof of income. Depending on your income type, additional forms may be required.

For more information, log on to https://development.ohio.gov/is/is_heapsummer.htm.

Your local Area Agency on Aging District 7, Inc. provides services on a non-discriminatory basis. These services are available to help older adults and those with disabilities live safely and independently in their own homes through services paid for by Medicare, Medicaid, other federal and state resources, as well as private pay.

Those interested in learning more can call toll-free at 1-800-582-7277 (TTY: 711). Here, individuals can speak directly with a nurse or social worker who will assist them with information surrounding the programs and services that are available to best serve their needs. Information is also available on www.aaa7.org, or the Agency can be contacted through e-mail at info@aaa7.org.

Submitted by AAA7.