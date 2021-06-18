A day on the lake

Summer officially arrives this Sunday but Gallia residents have already started the season by enjoying the great outdoors — including fishing here at Tycoon Lake. The lake has undergone improvements in recent years, following work on its dam and a new ADA-compliant courtesy dock adjacent to the ramp area.

