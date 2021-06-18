Demo in progress

POMEROY — Demolition work has been taking place at the former Veterans Memorial Hospital over the past few weeks, clearing the structure which had been vacant for more than two decades.

Prep work and demolition work, which is being completed by Raze International of Shadyside, Ohio, began in late April on the structure and is scheduled to be completed by early August, although it is believed to be ahead of scheduled according to the Meigs County Commissioners.

Once the demolition is completed and the area cleared, the plan is to utilize the property to be the new public transportation hub for Meigs County.

As previously reported, the Meigs County Department of Job and Family Services has received grant funding for mobility management and public transportation to begin a public transportation system in Meigs County with the first rides expected in 2022.

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

