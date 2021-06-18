Youth coalition addresses Gallia CPR

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallia Citizens for Prevention and Recovery (CPR) met Monday to hear a presentation from the youth prevention coalition.

Members of CPR welcomed youth prevention coalition members to the meeting to hear about their efforts in the past year. Youth members Gracy Rucker and Allison Hess said they want to strengthen their alliance with Gallia CPR and continue to grow their membership. Rucker and Hess said they want to spread hope in the community. They work with their peers to discuss challenges in high school and how to prevent drug use in schools.

Gallia CPR members said they wanted the youth members to help with trainings in schools as an effort to reach the students.

During the meeting, co-chair Lora Jenkins said members have been working on messages for the yard signs. The theme is “we are stronger …” and some messages might be “… than addiction,” ” … together,” “It’s OK to not be OK.” Jenkins said members of CPR would like for the youth coalition to decide on the last message for the yard signs. These signs will be passed out at the Gallia County Fair in August.

Members also heard a presentation from Alana Fraley with the Gallia County Health Department on vaping. Fraley said some schools in Gallia County are seeing vaping cases as early as third grade. Fraley talked about misconceptions associated with vaping, explaining one vape cartridge is the equivalent to one pack of cigarettes.

The next Gallia CPR meeting is scheduled for July 12 at noon.

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

