GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — The latest livestock report as released by United Producers, Inc., 357 Jackson Pike, Gallipolis, Ohio, 740-446-9696, appears below.

Date of Sale: June 9

Total Headage: 242

Feeder Cattle (#1 Cattle / Based on In-Weight)

Yearling Steers 600-700lbs: $125.00; Yearling Heifers 600-700lbs: $120.00 – $130.00; 700-800lbs: $100.00 – $121.00; 800-900lbs: $90.00 – $100.00; Steer Calves 300-500lbs: $135.00 – $155.00; 500-600lbs: $138.00 – $152.00; Heifer Calves 300-500lbs: $119.00 – $141.00; 500-600lbs: $120.00 – $135.00; Feeder Bulls 250-400lbs: $135.00-$188.00; 400-600lbs: $120.00-$147.00; 600-800 pounds: $100.00 – $134.00; #2 & #3 Feeder Cattle: $60.00 – $120.00

Cows & Fat Cattle

Comm/Utility: $52.00 – $85.00; Bred Cows: $700.00 – $1125.00; Cow/Calf Pairs: $1050.00.

Bulls

All Weights: $64.00 – $96.00

Small Animals:

Market Hogs: $75.00; Sows: $50.00 – $70.00; Boars: $22.00; Feeder Pigs: $75.00 – $135.00; Clips and Wools: 130-150lb: $150.00 – $210.00; 100-129lbs: $200.00 – $230.00; 80-99lbs: $235.00 – $265.00; 60-79lbs: $245.00 – $277.00; 40-59lbs: $262.00 – $285.00; Hair Lambs: $220.00 – $265.00; Feeder Lambs: $242.0 – $350.00; Good Flesh Sheep: $80.00 – $165.00; Thin and Over Fat Sheep: $70.00 – $120.00; Meat Kid Goats: $180.00 – $300.00; Aged Goats: $85.00 – $500.00