Gallipolis approves paid holiday for employees

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallipolis City Commission met on Tuesday evening where it approved ordinances and a paid holiday for employees.

Commissioners unanimously approved Emergency Ordinance 2021-18, Authorizing the City Manager to submit an application for funding under the community corrections act for program funds and authorize the manager to enter into an agreement if awarded.

Emergency Ordinance 2021-19, authorizing the City Manager to submit an application for funding under the victims of crime act and victims assistant act and authorize the manager to enter into an agreement if awarded, was unanimously approved.

Commissioner Tony Gallagher made a motion to make Veteran’s Day, Nov. 11, a paid holiday for all city employees. City Manager Ted Lozier said the holiday would cost the city approximately $8,000 in payroll cost, which would be paid if the employees were working or not. Commissioners unanimously approved the motion.

In his report to the commission, Lozier said the pool was open and working well. The pump at the pool is scheduled to be replaced at the end of the season with grant funding. Lozier said additional lifeguards were recently hired and it is likely the pool will open on Wednesdays in the future.

Lozier told commissioners a new storm sewer line is being requested for the jail construction along Second Avenue. Lozier said the work would be completed during the night to help with traffic issues.

Lozier said he plans to bring a proposal for adjusting wages and pay for city employees. Lozier said there have not been city-wide raises for four years. Commissioner Gallagher said the raise needs to be given to every employee in the city.

Lozier gave an update on the mobile vendor proposal after receiving some input from residents and business owners. Lozier said comments included not wanting food trucks parked in front of restaurants, inquiries about commercial private events, some think costs are too high and some think they are too low. Lozier said the city will continue to receive comments about the proposal.

Commissioner Cody Caldwell said he thinks the city should consider expanding the anti-discrimination ordinances for employment to include “sexual orientation” and “gender identity.” Caldwell said state laws are in discussions currently, but the city can make stricter ordinances to protect individuals in their jobs. The city attorney will draft an ordinance.

A city resident spoke to the commission about water running on the corner of his property due to a plugged culvert. Lozier said the city will look into where the right-of-way is on the property.

Another city resident spoke to the commission about a sink hole that is approximately 25 feet deep. Lozier said city employees have been monitoring and evaluating the area and the hole should be fixed this week.

The city commissioners entered into an executive session to discuss the city auditor position. No action was taken.

During the meeting, Commissioners Caldwell, Gallagher, Beau Sang, Mike Brown and Mike Fulks were in attendance.

The next meeting for the Gallipolis City Commission is set for July 6 at 6 p.m.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Pictured from a previous Gallipolis Veterans Day Parade is VFW Post 4464 Honor Guard and colleagues with the colors displayed. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/06/web1_DSC_0424-1.jpg Pictured from a previous Gallipolis Veterans Day Parade is VFW Post 4464 Honor Guard and colleagues with the colors displayed. OVP File Photo

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.