ODOT: Gallia weekly construction update

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, the following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Gallia County the week of June 21.

SR 7 major rehabilitation – A major rehabilitation project is taking place on SR 7 in the Crown City area. The concrete pavement is being replaced with asphalt, and there will be new culverts, catch basins, guardrail, and signage installed. The road is closed between Westbranch Road (County Road 162) and Sunnyside Drive (County Road 158). ODOT’s detour is SR 7 to SR 218 to SR 553 to SR 7. The truck detour is SR 7 to U.S. 35 south to I-64 west (West Virginia) to U.S. 52 west (re-enter Ohio). Estimated road reopening date: Dec. 1.

U.S. 35 landslide repair – A landslide repair project is taking place on U.S. 35 south, between the SR 160 exit ramps. U.S. 35 south is reduced to one lane. Estimated completion: July 1.

SR 160/554 roundabout construction – A roundabout construction project begins on July 12 at the intersection of SR 160 and SR 554.

From July 12-August 23, SR 554 will be closed between SR 160 and Porter Road. ODOT’s detour is SR 7 through Cheshire to SR 735 to U.S. 35 to SR 160 to SR 554.

Beginning July 12, one lane of SR 160 will be closed and temporary traffic signals will be in place between Homewood Drive and Porter Road.

Estimated completion: Oct. 1.

SR 850 resurfacing – One lane of SR 850 is closed between Hidden Valley Road (Township Road 445) and the U.S. 35 west entrance/exit ramps for a resurfacing project. Temporary traffic signals and an 11 foot width restriction are in place. Estimated restriction end date: June 30.

SR 141 culvert replacement – One lane of SR 141 is closed between German Hollow Road (County Road 150) and Loucks Road (County Road 132) for a culvert replacement project. Temporary traffic signals and an 11 foot width restriction are in place. Estimated restriction end date: June 30.

SR 141 bridge project – SR 141 is closed between Dan Jones Road (County Road 28) and Redbud Hill Road (Township Road 462) for a bridge deck replacement project. ODOT’s detour is SR 7 to SR 588 to SR 325 to SR 141. Estimated completion: Aug. 23.