3D mammography offered at PVH

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — During the months of June and July, the Comprehensive Breast Health Center at Pleasant Valley Hospital is reminding women to schedule their yearly, routine screening mammogram. Screening mammograms are free for those with insurance and $100 during the months of June and July for those without insurance.

“At Pleasant Valley Hospital, we provide high-quality 3D Mammography by compassionate experts who help make the experience as comfortable as possible. Regular mammograms should be part of your lifelong breast care routine. If you are concerned about getting a mammogram, let our team help put you at ease. Our certified technicians will explain every step of the imaging process, answer your questions, and help you feel as relaxed as possible,” stated Tess Simon, MD, internal medicine.

According to a news release from PVH, “There are two different types of mammograms that help us care for you. Routine screening mammograms with 3D Mammography can help your provider detect breast cancer before you have symptoms. Diagnostic mammograms help identify cancer after you or your provider notice warning signs, such as a breast lump.”

“Since the pandemic began, cancer rates have increased as screenings were delayed or cancelled. If you delayed your screening or are due for an annual screening, contact us today to schedule your 3D Mammogram. When breast cancer is caught early, it’s easier to treat. We recommend women with an average risk of developing breast cancer get a yearly mammogram beginning at age 40. Women who have a family history should begin screenings at age 35,” stated Mina Shenouda, MD, oncologist and hematologist with the Edwards Comprehensive Cancer Center at PVH.

For more information or to schedule a 3D Mammography appointment, please call 304-675-6257. No referral is needed.

Information submitted by PVH.

Simon https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/06/web1_Tess-Simon-MD-internal-medicine.jpg Simon Shenouda https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/06/web1_Mina.jpg Shenouda