Search warrant results in arrest… Alleged drugs, firearm, money seized

SPRINGFIELD TWP. — One arrest, as well as the seizure of alleged illegal narcotics, a firearm and cash were reportedly the result of what the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office is calling a drug trafficking investigation which occurred on Monday in Springfield Township.

Sheriff Matt Champlin released a statement which said, in part, shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Monday, the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office, assisted by the Ohio State Highway Patrol, conducted a search warrant at an apartment residence located on Amby Lane near the intersection of State Route 160. Champlin reported this warrant was obtained after deputies, who conducted a traffic stop, developed information regarding the alleged trafficking of drugs from this residence.

“As a result, a search warrant was sought for the residence,” Champlin stated. “Upon completion of the search at the residence we located a large sum of money, which is believed to be the proceeds of the illegal activity taking place at the residence, along with additional narcotics and a loaded firearm.”

Sheriff Champlin reported Gregory J. Bane, age 27, of Dayton, Ohio, was taken into custody at the scene.

Champlin further stated: “Mr. Bane has been incarcerated in the Gallia County Jail on an initial charge of possession of narcotics, however as we continue the investigation into his activity here in our county, we will continue to communicate with Prosecuting Attorney Jason Holdren’s Office regarding the filing of additional charges.”

Champlin also noted the “hard work” of deputies and detectives in his statement.

He added, “…Let this be a loud and clear message, we’ve only just begun and we’re far from done. If this is you, coming to our communities to deal drugs, we’re coming for you.”

