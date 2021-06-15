Local DAR salutes health department

POMEROY — The Return Jonathan Meigs chapter of the NSDAR, Daughters of the American Revolution, took time last week to salute the Meigs County Health Department for their efforts in bettering the health care for Meigs County in this past year of unprecedented challenges.

“Thank you for your dedication, efforts, and extra kindness in a year filled with unusual health risks and concerns,” said chapter regent Gina Tillis, as members of the group presented the health department with a certificate of appreciation as well as gift cards for pizza, donated locally by the Pomeroy Pizza Hut.

The “DAR Salute to Service” initiative this year is focused on shining the spotlight on the service of our military, veterans, first responders, and health care workers in local communities who have stepped up to protect our way of life by serving, protecting, and/or defending our communities, states, and country. This “Salute to Service” initiative is to show appreciation and honor groups or individuals who are doing their part to serve others and their communities.

“Many individuals and groups in our area have stepped up to meet the challenges that COVID brought us unexpectedly this past year. The Meigs County Health Department has been instrumental in providing information and services to meet the health needs of our community, and we just want to take a brief moment to stop and say we appreciate and salute you,” commented Tillis.

Submitted by Gina Tillis, Return Jonathan Meigs DAR.

Meigs County Health Department staff members are pictured during a group photo last week. The health department was recognized by the local DAR chapter for their work during the past year. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/06/web1_6.16-DAR-1.jpg Meigs County Health Department staff members are pictured during a group photo last week. The health department was recognized by the local DAR chapter for their work during the past year. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel DAR members Wilma Mansfield, Gina Tillis and Opal Grueser are pictured with Meigs County Health Department Administrator Courtney Midkiff, Director of Nursing Leanne Cunningham and public health nurses Sherry Hayman and Terri Hoschar. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/06/web1_6.16-DAR-2.jpg DAR members Wilma Mansfield, Gina Tillis and Opal Grueser are pictured with Meigs County Health Department Administrator Courtney Midkiff, Director of Nursing Leanne Cunningham and public health nurses Sherry Hayman and Terri Hoschar. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel