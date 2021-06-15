‘Summer Kick Off’ event Thursday

BIDWELL — A summer kick-off event for families will be held at the Buck Ridge Apartments in Bidwell on Thursday evening.

The event is sponsored by the ADAMH Board, Field of Hope, Gallia County Prosecuting Attorney, Gallia County Health Department, Gallipolis City Schools and Gallia County Sheriff’s office. The event is for all youth at the apartment complex.

“A community team is joining hands to kick off summer for youth activities at the Gallia Metro Housing site, the Buck Ridge Apartment complex on Buck Ridge Road,” said Keven Dennis, CEO of Field of Hope.

The summer kick-off will be on Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at the outside recreational area and will include face painting, food and drinks, games, giveaways and inflatables. There will be free snack packs for the first 200 children.

Dennis said there will be a local DJ playing music during the event.

“Prevention activities are one of the three major thrusts of the Field of Hope non-profit organization that seeks to build up our community through a prevention program, food distribution center now under construction, and an active substance abuse rehabilitation center,” Dennis said.

For more information on this event or other Field of Hope activities, call 740-245-3051, visit the Facebook page, or website at fieldofhope.life.

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

