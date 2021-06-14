Guiding Hand Preschoolers recognized

GALLIPOLIS — Guiding Hand Preschool recently celebrated its graduates during a ceremony at the school.

In all, 17 students were recognized as moving on to other preschool programs or kindergarten, according to information provided by the school. Each class held a ceremony to ensure social distancing and COVID-19 safety protocols.

Speaking to students, their families and staff was Director of Guiding Hand School Laura Johnson.

“We are excited to host an in-person graduation this year and are thankful you were able to be present to support these young children,” Johnson stated.

“Today we give you back the children you confidently entrusted to our care. We give them back pounds heavier, inches taller, months wiser, more independent and more mature than they were at the beginning of their journey at Guiding Hand. It has been our pleasure and privilege to watch their personalities unfold day by day and we give them back reluctantly as we have all grown close.

“We have lived, loved, laughed, played, learned and enriched our lives together and wish it could go on indefinitely, but give them back we must. Remember that we will always be interested and invested in your children and their destiny, we will always be happy to share in their joys and sorrows, wherever they go, whoever they become.”

According to a news release from the school, each graduate was recognized and presented with their certificate.

Guiding Hand Preschoolers prepare to graduate at a ceremony held in their honor and were joined by staff onstage to celebrate their student achievements. Pictured are Jaxon, Sable, Haven, Daisy, Isabella, Harley, Jodi Newell, teacher and Kayla Ingles, aide. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/06/web1_6.15-Grads-1-1.jpg Guiding Hand Preschoolers prepare to graduate at a ceremony held in their honor and were joined by staff onstage to celebrate their student achievements. Pictured are Jaxon, Sable, Haven, Daisy, Isabella, Harley, Jodi Newell, teacher and Kayla Ingles, aide. Guiding Hand School | Courtesy Director of Guiding Hand School Laura Johnson gave a keynote speech to graduates and their famlies during the ceremony. Pictured are Johnson and Jude, recent student graduate. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/06/web1_6.15-Grads-2-1.jpg Director of Guiding Hand School Laura Johnson gave a keynote speech to graduates and their famlies during the ceremony. Pictured are Johnson and Jude, recent student graduate. Guiding Hand School | Courtesy