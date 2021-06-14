County Commissioners approve contracts

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallia County Board of Commissioners recently approved minutes from the June 3 meeting where contracts were approved.

Commissioners Harold Montgomery, Eugene Greene and Jay Stapleton were present during the meeting.

The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office presented the commission with the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (DJFS) IV-E contract. A motion to approve the agreement and appropriate $36,277.83 for the contract position were unanimously approved.

County Administrator Melissa Clark presented a letter of support to U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown for Holzer Leadership and Innovation Institute in support of a request for congressional directed spending. Commissioners approved the letter.

Clark presented an agreement with Lanes Warehousing, Inc. Records Storage for the storage of county documents and records for five years, with renewals for a total of 20 years.

Clark presented three easement and right of way agreements with American Electric Power (AEP) for electric purposes for both overhead and underground for necessary utility relocation related to the Gallia County Jail Project. The agreement was approved.

A construction loan application with Ohio Water Development Authority (OWDA) was approved by the commissioners for the Green Sewer Phase 2 in the amount of $463,617.

A motion was approved for the revision of the Green Sewer Service Area User Charge and Sewer Use Regulations to now include bot the Phase 1 and Phase 2 service areas increasing the rates to include the additional project costs for Green Sewer Phase 2, noting these rates will not go into effect until Green Sewer Phase 2 billing commences. The total monthly rate per EDU is $62.50.

DJFS Director Dana Glassburn presented a non-emergency transportation contracts with Poseidon Transportation, LLC; RT Need a Lift Transportation, LLC; On the Go Transportation, LLC; Gallia County Council on Aging; Jackson Transportation; and Gallia-Meigs Community Action Agency for the purchase of non-emergency medical transportation with a reimbursement of $2.40 per mile. The contracts were approved.

Bids were opened for the 2021 Gallia County Reconstruction Project, which will be funded 45 percent from OPWC and 55 percent locally. The estimated project was $1,431,461 for multiple roads in the following townships: Greene, Guyan, Harrison, Morgan, Ohio and Springfield. One bid was received from The Shelly Company for a bid of $1,657,417.25. The bid was turned over to the county engineer for review and recommendation.

The second public hearing for the FY 2020 CDBG Target of Opportunity Grant was held. The total grant request is $218,000 with $229,380 local match from Gallia County Developmental Disabilities Board for a total project cost of $447,380 for engineering and roof replacement. The public hearing was closed and the grant was approved by the commissioners.

Commissioners entered two executive sessions, both for personnel matters.

The Gallia County Board of Elections presented a quote from Davis Bros Construction for $8,643 to replace concrete for handicap sidewalk at the side of the courthouse. Board of Elections Director Chris Burnett noted grant money for the project will cover the cost. Commissioners approved the motion to move forward.