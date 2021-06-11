Paying respect to the fallen

POMEROY, Ohio — American Legion Drew Webster Post 39 had a busy schedule Memorial Day, holding graveside services at Rocksprings, Beech Grove and Sacred Heart cemeteries, and a flag raising ceremony at the Bridge of Honor before their ceremony on the levee in Pomeroy.

After a brief lunch following the levee activities, the Post departed for Meigs Memory Gardens and Chester before making their final stop at Hemlock Grove.

Pictured along with this story are photos from the day’s activities.