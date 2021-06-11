Constellium boosts Southern athletics

Constellium recently made a donation to the Southern Local School District’s Athletic Department as part of a program to purchase AED’s for the school’s gyms and field house. This is part of a larger plan to improve and maintain the athletic program which is somewhat crippled financially due to the pandemic. Pictured here holding the Constellium banner are (left to right) Tricia McNickle, Elementary Principal and Scott Wolfe, Grants Administrator and Fundraising Organizer. Southern wishes to thank the folks at Constellium for their generous donation. Part of the fundraising plan includes getting AED defibrillators for all of the athletic facilities at Southern. Donations are still being sought as part of the athletic department campaign at Southern Local Athletics Donations, Attn: Scott Wolfe; 920 Elm Street, Racine, Ohio 45771. No donation is too small.

https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/06/web1_6.12-Constellium.jpg Constellium recently made a donation to the Southern Local School District's Athletic Department as part of a program to purchase AED's for the school's gyms and field house. This is part of a larger plan to improve and maintain the athletic program which is somewhat crippled financially due to the pandemic. Pictured here holding the Constellium banner are (left to right) Tricia McNickle, Elementary Principal and Scott Wolfe, Grants Administrator and Fundraising Organizer. Southern wishes to thank the folks at Constellium for their generous donation. Part of the fundraising plan includes getting AED defibrillators for all of the athletic facilities at Southern. Donations are still being sought as part of the athletic department campaign at Southern Local Athletics Donations, Attn: Scott Wolfe; 920 Elm Street, Racine, Ohio 45771. No donation is too small. Southern Local | Courtesy photo