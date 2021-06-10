Meigs receives Auditor of State Award

ROCKSPRINGS — The Meigs Local School District recently received the Auditor of State Award from the office of State Auditor Dave Yost for a clean audit report.

This is the third time in four years that Meigs Local has received the award, having also been recognized in 2018 and 2020.

Meigs Local Treasurer/Chief Financial Officer Roy Johnson and staff members Debbie Drake, Beckie Blake, Melissa Lambert, and Ashlee Love over see the finances for the district.

Johnson said that the award is something they strive for each year.

“It is not an individual award, it is a team award,” said Johnson.

Johnson credited not only his staff, but the support of the Board of Educations, district administrators and all district staff for their efforts which make the award possible.

“Our staff does a good job, we have a good group here and a good board of education that supports us,” said Johnson. “It takes the work of everyone in the district t receive an award like this.”

Entities that receive the Auditor of State Award meet the following criteria of a “clean” audit report:

• The entity must file timely financial reports with the Auditor of State’s office in accordance with GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles);

• The audit report does not contain any findings for recovery, material citations, material weaknesses, significant deficiencies, Single Audit findings or questioned costs;

• The entity’s management letter contains no comments related to:

• Ethics referrals

• Questioned costs less than $10,000

• Lack of timely report submission

• Reconciliation

• Failure to obtain a timely Single Audit

• Findings for recovery less than $100

• Public meetings or public records

• No other financial or other concerns exist that involve eligible entity.

Southern Local also received the Auditor of State Award earlier this year.

Meigs Local Treasurer/Chief Financial Officer Roy Johnson and staff members Debbie Drake, Beckie Blake, Melissa Lambert, and Ashlee Love.

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

