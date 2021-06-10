Up on the roof

The rooftop patio at OVB on the Square is pictured on an usually sunny day (at least compared to this week’s clouds). The patio is perched above Second Avenue with an enviable view overlooking Gallipolis City Park. The plan is to eventually make the patio, along with adjacent conference area, available for public use for different events, in the future. For now, employees and visitors can glimpse Gallipolis from this unique perspective three stories above the street.

