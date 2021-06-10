Vocational School Board approves personnel

RIO GRANDE — The Board of Education of the Gallia-Jackson-Vinton Joint Vocational School District recently held its regular meeting approving personnel and resolutions.

The first order of business was to grant a Resolution of Appreciation to Etta Wallace upon her retirement after serving the District for 31 years.

In personnel matters, the Board:

Approved a change in classification for Brandon Potter and Corey Ruby;

Approved the position description for the Employability, Curriculum, and High Quality Professional Development Facilitator;

Approved the part-time hourly and substitute salary schedule for the 2021-2022 school year;

Confirmed the regular part-time hourly contracts for the following employees for the 2021-2022 school year: Amber Frum, Milton Martin, and Brandi Stump;

Employed the following certificated substitute personnel for the 2021-2022 school year: Richard Callebs;

Employed the following non-certificated substitute personnel for the 2021-2022 school year: Logistic Facilitator: Eddie Lewis and Cook: Cynthia Siciliano;

Employed part-time Information Technology student interns for the 2021-2022 school year;

Employed Sue Burleson as Employability, Curriculum, and High Quality Professional Development Facilitator for the 2021-22 school year;

Employed Diana Bing as one-year full time substitute Early Childhood Education Instructor for the 2021-2022 school year.

Authorizations/resolutions:

Approved the two-year negotiated agreement with the Buckeye Hills Teachers Association;

Approved the two-year negotiated agreement with the Support Staff Association;

Approved the District Strategic Plan;

Approved the Emergency Operation Plan for the 2021-2022 school year with its First Reading;

Granted permission to increase non-union salary schedules for the 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 school year.

Selected Robert Cornwell as Delegate and Pat McDonald as Alternate to represent the JVSD at the 2021-2022 Ohio School Boards Association Capital Conference;

Approved a purchase service contract to Emnett Construction for renovations in the BHCC Green Building;

Approved a purchase service contract to Hoon, Inc. for construction of a playground, sidewalk and lighting for the BHCC Green Building;

Approved the tax rate established by the Budget Commission;

Granted permission to participate in the State and Federal School Lunch Program for the 2021-2022 school year and for the Treasurer to solicit bids and quotations for milk and bread products;

Approved the lunchroom prices for the 2021-2022 school year;

Granted permission to pay dues for membership in the Coalition of Rural and Appalachian Schools for the 2021-2022 school year;

Granted permission to pay dues for membership in the Ohio Coalition for Equity and Adequacy for the 2021-2022 school year;

Granted permission to make application for the following grants and accept funds awarded to the District: Ag 5th Quarter Grant, Aspire Instructional Grant, HEERF Round 3, Carl D. Perkins Adult, Carl D. Perkins Secondary, and Rural Education Achievement Program;

Granted permission to enter into an agreement with Strategic Management Solutions for E-Rate Consulting for FY 2022, FY 2023, and FY 2024.

Adopted textbooks;

Approved equipment removal from inventory.

In the Adult Division, the Board:

Approved the Adult Center Employee Handbook for the 2021-2022 school year with its Second Reading;

Approved the 2021-22 Adult Center Student Handbook with its Second Reading;

Approved the following Adult Center Program Budgets: Certified Nursing Assistant, Cosmetology, Cyber Security, Firefighter, HVAC-R w/ Electrical and Plumbing, Industrial Maintenance w/ Hydraulics and Pneumatics, Medial Assisting, OPOTC, Phlebotomy, Power Lineman with Unrestricted CDL, Practical Nursing, Respiratory Therapy, Surgical Technology and Welding;

Awarded part-time, hourly contracts for the following: Audra Atwood, Rick Baker, Rebecca Barkhurst, Amy Barr, Michael Barry, Jessica Blevins, Kelli Browning, Kevin Chapman, Jim Collins, Tracy Deel, Dustin Dixon, Shannon Eldridge, Richard Eubanks, Matthew Faber, Greg Ferrell, Randall Finney, Amber Frum, Sharelle Gerstenberger, Tim Henderson, Chad Hensley, Timothy Howard, Jeremy Jenkins, Barbie Johnson, Hannah Kitts, Shanna Leach, Seth Manring, Michelle Marcum, Karissa Martyn, Tim Miller, Kelly Morgan, Shaun Northup, Mike Null, John Payne, Riley Perkins, Rex Phillips, Ruthie Potter, Rose Rearly, Courtney Scarlato, Ryan Shoemaker, Cyndal Smith, Brandi Stump, Timothy Updike, Jean-Ann Webster, Kelli Woodard, Teresa Woods, and Jeff Young;

Approved the 2021 Campus Security and Crime Report;

Granted permission to enter into a clinical agreement with Holzer Health System;

Approved the adoption of the 2021-2022 Adult Center Firefighter Handbook;

Granted permission to make application for the Ohio Department of Commerce Division of State Fire Marshall grant and accept funds awarded to the District.

Information provided by the Gallia-Jackson-Vinton Joint Vocational School District.