Stephens, Edwards applaud approval of solar facility in Vinton Co.

COLUMBUS — State Representatives Jason Stephens (R-Kitts Hill) and Jay Edwards (R-Nelsonville) this week announced their support for the Ohio Air Quality Development Authority (OAQDA) approving a solar facility in Vinton County for State Solar Credits.

According to a news release, Vinton Solar Energy LLC is among three facilities approved by the OAQDA’s board Tuesday as part of the state’s Solar Generation Fund, which receives $20 million in annual funding.

“I’m proud to welcome Vinton Solar Energy LLC to Vinton County,” said Edwards. “I would like to thank the OAQDA for giving the people of Vinton County the opportunity to be a part of the growing renewable energy industry in Ohio.”

“The tax revenues that this facility will bring to the local communities are significant,” said Stephens. “It will play a large role in further bolstering our local economies as we regain our financial footing from the devastating effects of the global pandemic.”

In March, the legislature approved House Bill 128, which extended the application deadline for solar facilities to apply for financial assistance. Stephens voted for the bill when it was reported favorably out of House Public Utilities Committee and when it received its third consideration on the House floor. Edwards also voted in favor of the bill on the floor.

Vinton Solar Energy LLC is a 125-megawatt facility and owned by a privately held global developer and operator, Invenergy, which specializes in sustainable energy solutions.

The facility will receive financial assistance through the Solar Generation Fund until the end of 2027.

Information provided on behalf of the office of State Representative Jason Stephens, currently serving his first term in the Ohio House of Representatives. He serves the residents of Ohio’s 93rd house district, which includes Jackson and Gallia Counties, as well as portions of Lawrence and Vinton Counties.