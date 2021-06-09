OVB presents donation to Square One womens’ domestic violence shelter

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — Ohio Valley Bank (OVB) recently presented a $5,000 donation to Square One of Southern Ohio. OVB’s donation will benefit Square One with a much needed renovation, allowing for an update to the shelter’s existing electrical and plumbing systems.

In addition to the utilities update, Square One will be adding showers to the existing bathrooms and installing a full kitchen. The building will be able to accommodate up to 16 women at once and is on schedule to offer shelter beginning fall of 2021. The donation is an important part of the Ohio Valley Bank’s ongoing mission to put “Community First.”

“Our organization has been incredibly blessed to be able help so many people, and connect them with the resources they need. Regardless of the trauma they’re going through—domestic violence, sexual assault, human trafficking, homelessness—we are still able to connect them with needed resources and get them back on their feet. We are going to be able to add ‘shelter’ to those resources, and we’re very excited,” said Square One Executive Director Ashley Durst.

“The service and support Square One provides is making a positive difference in the lives of women in the Gallia, Jackson and Meigs tri-county area and aligns with our Community First Mission of making the communities we serve, better places to live and work. Ohio Valley Bank is proud to support the selfless volunteers that have stepped up to make these vital services available,” said OVB President and Chief Operating Officer Larry Miller.

Ohio Valley Bank, established in 1872, operates 15 offices in Ohio and West Virginia. The FDIC-insured community bank is a state member bank of the Federal Reserve. Common stock for the Bank’s parent company, Ohio Valley Banc Corp., is traded on The NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol OVBC. More information can be found at Ohio Valley bank’s website at www.ovbc.com or Facebook page at www.facebook.com/OhioValleyBank.

This article provided by OVB.

Pictured from left are Larry Miller, president & COO, Ohio Valley Bank; Kevin Plantz, vice president, Square One; Emily Fultz, secretary, Square One; Jennifer Dennie, media consultant, Square One, Jamie Sisson, treasurer, Square One; and Ashley Durst, executive director, Square One. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/06/web1_6.10-Square-One.jpg Pictured from left are Larry Miller, president & COO, Ohio Valley Bank; Kevin Plantz, vice president, Square One; Emily Fultz, secretary, Square One; Jennifer Dennie, media consultant, Square One, Jamie Sisson, treasurer, Square One; and Ashley Durst, executive director, Square One. OVB | Courtesy