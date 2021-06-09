Honoring community service

GALLIPOLIS — Thom Mollohan, former chairman of Gallia Citizens for Prevention and Recovery (CPR), was recently recognized for his service with the coalition.

“Gallia CPR has appreciated Chairman Mollohan’s leadership and vision for the coalition these past four years,” Lora Jenkins, current co-chair of CPR, told the Tribune. “He has been flexible, leading us from in person to virtual meetings during a pandemic and all the while keeping us on track to accomplish initiatives that align with the coalitions’ vision, mission and purpose.”

Jenkins said members of CPR will “continue to carry on efforts to help provide hope and help for those hurting from the effects of drug addiction.”

Mollohan told the Tribune it was a “very kind gesture” for Gallia CPR and the City of Gallipolis to recognize him.

“CPR represents compassion, dedication and perseverance among volunteers, agencies and organizations to work collaboratively together to help people in our area,” Mollohan said. “We have here some amazing individuals who have taken on the hurts and heartaches of suffering people in Gallipolis and Gallia County. They work very hard to share messages of hope, connect people to help, and spread the word on there being alternatives to the paths of brokenness that too, too many have fallen victim to.”

Mollohan said he feels his part in Gallia CPR was “only a very small contribution” to the community and organization. Mollohan said he was the chairman of Gallia CPR for four years and was also a community volunteer for a few years prior to that position. Mollohan stepped down from his position in March, stating in his resignation, “I have areas of calling in my life that I need to pursue more aggressively.” Mollohan said the current executive committee is an “amazingly talented and visionary group” and he feels they will be able to deliver help to the community where needed.

“I truly am moved by the kindness and confidence of people here and feel that what really is being honored is the conviction and cooperation we have here in Gallia to battle what is warring against our citizens,” Mollohan.

Jenkins said Gallia CPR continues to meet on the second Monday of each month at noon via Zoom. For more information or to get connected, email galliacpr@gmail.com. Gallia CPR also has a Facebook page at “Gallia Citizens for Prevention and Recovery.” As Mollohan described, CPR works to prevent and provide resources for many types of addictions, including narcotics, alcohol, nicotine, gambling, etc. There are also specialized coalitions under CPR for suicide and human trafficking.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

