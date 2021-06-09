Banner applications being accepted

MEIGS COUNTY — A second round of applications are being accepted for the Meigs County Armed Forces Banner Project.

Earlier this year, the first of the banners, 324 of them, were hung around villages in Meigs County, honoring veterans and active duty military members from Meigs County.

Now, the organizers are accepting applications for additional banners to be placed around the county.

Applications can be found on the Meigs County Armed Forces Banner Project Facebook page or at Farmers Bank.

Applications and documentation must be received by Aug. 1, 2021, for the new round of banners. Items may be emailed to banners4meigsvets@gmail.com or brought to any Farmers Bank location and they will assist with emailing the items.

A fundraising project is currently taking place to cover the costs of the new banners.

Mini banners are available for purchase through June 14. Orders for the banners can be placed at www.skylinebowl.com/store.html or by calling 740-416-1872.

For more information visit the Meigs County Armed Forces Banner Project on Facebook.

Volunteers sort the first round of banners which are currently displayed around the county. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/06/web1_4.30-Vets-1-sorting.jpg Volunteers sort the first round of banners which are currently displayed around the county.

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

