Patterson to open ‘Mayor’s Night Out’ Friday

POINT PLEASANT — Mayor’s Night Out returns in Point Pleasant on Friday with local artist Brent Patterson.

Patterson, a Meigs County, Ohio, native, will perform at Riverfront Park Amphitheater from 8-10 p.m. All concerts are free throughout the summer along the Ohio River.

“I perform primarily acoustic music featuring folk-rock and pop covers from the 1960s through today,” Patterson said. “I have a lot of musical influences and they’re reflected in my set lists. People may hear anything from James Taylor, Jimmy Buffett or The Beatles to newer artists like David Gray or Adele.”

Before Patterson returned to the area, he lived and performed in New York City for several years. Now, he performs at least once per week in the local region.

“I continue to expand my list of public venues and private events, and I’m always happy to perform at events close to home such as the Mayor’s Night Out,” Patterson said.

To follow Patterson’s music, visit his website at www.brentpattersonmusic.com or through social media channels.

The remaining concert schedule is as follows: June 18, Faith’s Promise playing gospel; June 25, Next Level playing 1970’s to present rock/dance; July 2, Cee Cee Miller playing country, rock and blues; July 9, Bunkhammer playing rock and blues; July 16, Terra Soul playing original, rock and blues; July 23, Covered by Love playing gospel; July 30, Paul Doeffinger; Aug. 6, Dale Harper and The Highlanders playing country; Aug. 20, 542 playing classic rock; Aug. 27, Blue Moves playing Elton John and The Beatles type of music and oldies.

Concessions will be sold at the riverfront. Local groups who wish to set up at the riverfront to sell concessions are asked to contact the city building at 304-675-2360.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Brent Patterson, pictured, will perform at Mayor’s Night Out at Riverfront Park in Point Pleasant on Friday. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/06/web1_brent-patterson.jpg Brent Patterson, pictured, will perform at Mayor’s Night Out at Riverfront Park in Point Pleasant on Friday. Courtesy

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.