Two arrested on drug charges after search of Middleport residence

MIDDLEPORT — Two people were arrested on drug charges following the search of a residence in Middleport on Tuesday.

In a joint news release by Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood and Middleport Police Chief Mony Wood, Agents with the Gallia-Meigs Major Crimes Task Force along with deputies with the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office, Officers with the Middleport Police Department, and Officers with the Pomeroy Police Department executed a search warrant at 383 Park Street in the Village of Middleport on Tuesday, June 8. This case was part of a joint investigation conducted by the Task Force along with the Middleport Police Department and the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the news release, upon execution of the search warrant, agents reportedly located approximately 105 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine which is equal to nearly four ounces. This amount of methamphetamine has an estimated street value of $5,000. Also reportedly seized from the residence was marijuana, drug paraphernalia, multiple firearms, as well as more than $2,000 in cash.

Taken into custody were Travis L. Isenberg, 42, of Middleport and Patricia A. Toler, 45, of Hanover, West Virginia. Isenberg and Toler were both incarcerated at the Middleport Jail on charges on possession of methamphetamine while Isenberg will also face additional charges of trafficking in methamphetamine, as well as having weapons while under disability. Further charges are pending and are being reviewed by the Meigs County Prosecutor’s Office.

“The great citizens of Middleport work hard for what they have and are tired of the drug activity that’s been plaguing their community”, stated Chief Mony Wood.

“Thieves and drug dealers are going to be taken off the streets in Middleport! Its been long overdue to clean up this town and the Middleport Police are here to stay and we are going to come after you one by one. Our Officers take pride in their jobs as your protectors and we will not stop until we get each thief and drug dealer off the street. I’m proud to be involved with the Gallia-Meigs Major Crimes Task Force and the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office. I look forward to continuing to work with them to fight this drug epidemic and clean up not only our town, but our county,” stated Chief Wood.

“I can’t begin to say how proud I am of our law enforcement officers that continue to wear the badge and stand our ground in this wonderful community,” stated Sheriff Keith Wood. “It’s a breath of fresh air for me to watch these kinds of cases develop and see how deputies, Middleport officers, Pomeroy officers, and our Major Crimes Task Force can all come together for the same common goal of protecting their community. I have a strong message for the drug dealers setting up shop in our backyard; We will not tolerate the abuse you are putting on those who are addicted and we will not tolerate the thievery you are putting on our citizens by providing this poison to addicts. When we find you, and we will continue to find you, we will make an example out of you.”

The Major Crimes Task Force of Gallia-Meigs is a state task force under the jurisdiction of the Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission and consists of the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office, the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office, The Meigs County Prosecutor’s Office, The Gallia County Prosecutor’s Office, the Gallipolis City Police Department and the Middleport Police Department.

