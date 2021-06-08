Summer meals for kids provided in Bidwell

BIDWELL — Despite students being on break, meals will still be available for local children starting this week with a site set up in Bidwell.

On Thursdays this summer, the Southeast Ohio Foodbank will provide free lunches for kids in Gallia County. Meals will be provided at Gallia Metropolitan Estates, 301 Buck Ridge Road, in Bidwell. No identification is required. Lunch is served 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. on Thursdays beginning June 10, and happening every Thursday through Aug. 13. Meals will consist of sandwiches, snacks, and fruits.

Southeast Ohio Foodbank offers weekend meals at the same site, which require a one-time application.

“We always have a great turnout (in Gallia),” Naomi Squires, who works for Southeast Ohio Foodbank, said. “And kids always look forward to it, so we’re just happy to serve in that area.”

The Southeast Ohio Foodbank is part of Hapcap, the Hocking-Athens-Perry Community Action organization.

Hapcap is “dedicated to alleviating the effects of poverty in our communities through administering new and innovative programs and creating opportunities for our neighbors,” according to its website. In addition to food distribution, other issues the organization works to address include child development, community development, employment, microloans, utility services, transportation, and housing.

The foodbank holds summer meal sites in Athens, Hocking, and Perry Counties, and has served in Gallia County for over three years as well.

In addition to summer meals, the Southeast Ohio Foodbank also organizes “meals on wheels” and distributes meals year round.

Hapcap and the Southeast Ohio Foodbank are based in Glouster, Athens County, Ohio.

Sharla Moody is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. She is a graduate of River Valley High School and attends Yale University.

