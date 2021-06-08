Student provides daily reading, inspiration.

GALLIPOLIS — Bella Roe, a student with Gallipolis City Schools, has been reading books aloud on social media throughout the pandemic to share encouragement.

“I wanted to start reading aloud on Facebook to brighten people’s days during a rough time,” Roe said.

Roe, who will be entering the sixth grade in the fall at Gallia Academy Middle School, has read each day of the pandemic, and as of Tuesday, she was on day number 447. Roe said she wanted to read for her peers who were not in school due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Roe said it was also “to share positive, hope-filled Bible verses and devotions to share God’s word.”

Roe started by reading each day on her mother’s page, but she now has her own Facebook group to share her readings and videos. The group can be found at “Bella Roe’s Daily Reading and Inspiration.”

Roe says she plans to continue reading on social media for “as long as possible.” She says she enjoys the responses from those who watch and listen to her readings.

Roe was recently recognized at the district’s board of education meeting, said Supt. Craig Wright. Wright said Roe read to the meeting viewers when she was recognized.

