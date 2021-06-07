Open for the season

RACINE — Back for the second season is the Aqua Park at Kountry Resort Campground near Pomeroy.

The Aqua Park is an inflatable water park located in the lake at the campground on Resort Road, Racine (just off Route 33 in the Five Points area).

The water park is open seven days a week, with hours of noon-8 p.m., Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Saturday and Sunday. Admission is $10 per person for the entire day. Admission after 4 p.m. or for campers is available for a reduced rate.

There is a maximum occupancy of 65 at a time on the aqua park. This is for the safety of all participants and for continuous enjoyment of the equipment for years to come.

There is no age requirement, meaning those from 4 to 74 (and beyond) can spend the day on the slides, climbing wall and other features of the park. Participants must be at least 44 inches tall to enjoy the park. Life jackets are available on site for use by visitors.

Drinks and snacks will be available for purchase, as well as grills available for those who which to grill food an make a day of it at the park.

Aqua park rules include: 15 or younger are required to have a parent/guardian present; No jewelry of any kind permitted on the Aqua Park; No water shoes, water socks or any other kind of footwear permitted on the Aqua Park; No foul language; No pushing, shoving, rough housing, or fighting on the Aqua Park; No diving head first; No swimming under any of the equipment; No phones, go pros, cameras, drones or other electronic devices are permitted on the Aqua Park; Please listen to the attendants at all times; No sliding on stomach; No jumping off the slide; Life jackets must be worn at all times, do not remove life jacket till your back on shore; If you leave the Aqua Park for any reason, notify an attendant. You will not be able to return and no refund will be granted; Must be 44 inches tall to go on the Aqua Park.

According to its website, Kountry Resort Campground is located on approximately 98 acres, just three miles from the Ohio River and the West Virginia state line Kountry Resort Campground is a family centered resort with activities for the entire family. Anglers enjoy pulling trophies from the four lakes stocked with catfish, crappie, bass and bluegill, while others enjoy a game of basketball, volleyball or horse shoes.

For more information visit Kountry Resort Campground on Facebook or call 740-992-6488.

The Aqua Park offers a variety of areas to climb, jump and slide. The large slide includes a climbing wall. After climbing the wall, the person can jump into the lake below. A second smaller slide awaits Aqua Park visitors. Park attendees gather at the top of the slide. The Kountry Resort Campground Aqua Park.

KRC opens Aqua Park

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

