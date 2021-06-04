8 new COVID-19 cases reported… Final ‘OVP COVID Update’

Editor’s Note: This will be Ohio Valley Publishing’s final, regular COVID-19 update as cases continue to decline and restrictions are lifted. However, OVP will continue to monitor and report on any major developments regarding the pandemic as it relates to our readership area.

OHIO VALLEY — Eight COVID-19 cases were reported this week in the Ohio Valley Publishing area, six in Gallia County and two in Meigs County.

Here is a closer look at COVID-19 cases in the region and state:

Gallia County

ODH reported a total of 2,396 cases of COVID-19 (since March 2020) in Gallia County as part of Friday’s update, the six more than on Tuesday.

ODH has reported a total of 50 deaths, 147 hospitalizations, and 2,293 presumed recovered individuals (five new) as of Friday.

Age ranges for the 2,396 total cases reported by ODH on Friday are as follows:

0-19 — 313 cases (2 hospitalizations)

20-29 — 403 cases (1 new case, 6 hospitalizations)

30-39 — 316 cases (1 new case, 3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 341 cases (8 hospitalizations, 1 death)

50-59 — 357 cases (2 new cases, 15 hospitalizations, 4 deaths)

60-69 — 304 cases (2 new cases, 30 hospitalizations, 8 deaths)

70-79 — 206 cases (43 hospitalizations, 12 deaths)

80-plus — 156 cases (40 hospitalizations, 25 deaths)

Meigs County

The Meigs County Health Department reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, the only active cases in the county.

Meigs County has a total of 1,523 total cases (1,364 confirmed, 157 probable) since April 2020, as of Friday afternoon’s update from the Meigs County Health Department.

There have been a total of 39 deaths, 1,482 recovered cases (four new), and 86 hospitalizations since April 2020.

Age ranges for the 1,523 Meigs County cases, as of Friday, were as follows:

0-9 — 59 cases

10-19 — 145 cases (1 new case, 1 hospitalization)

20-29 — 218 cases (1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 186 cases (1 new case, 3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 223 cases (6 hospitalizations)

50-59 — 228 cases (9 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 214 cases (23 hospitalizations, 6 deaths)

70-79 — 156 cases (26 hospitalizations, 14 deaths)

80-89 — 65 cases (11 hospitalizations, 16 deaths)

90-99 — 29 cases (6 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

100-109 — 2 cases (1 hospitalization)

Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines are now available for free by appointment, Monday through Friday at the Meigs County Health Department. To make an appointment by internet go to, www.meigs-health.com or call 740-992-6626 for assistance. A schedule for the upcoming Covid-19 vaccination clinics is available for review.

To date, the Meigs County Health Department has administered 2,557 doses of Moderna vaccine, 1,809 doses of Pfizer vaccine and 203 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine for a total of 4,569 vaccines administered.

For more data and information on the cases in Meigs County visit https://www.meigs-health.com/covid-19/ .

Mason County

DHHR reported 2,037 total cases (since March 2020) for Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Friday, the same number for a week. Of those, 1,979 are confirmed cases and 58 are probable cases. DHHR has reported 37 deaths in Mason County.

Case numbers per age group reported by DHHR are as follows:

0-9 — 47 cases (plus 3 probable cases)

10-19 — 188 cases (plus 3 probable cases)

20-29 — 344 cases (plus 13 probable cases)

30-39 — 329 cases (plus 12 probable cases)

40-49 — 286 cases (plus 11 probable cases)

50-59 — 290 cases (plus 3 probable cases, 2 deaths)

60-69 — 259 cases (plus 5 probable cases, 7 deaths)

70-plus — 236 cases (plus 8 probable cases, 28 deaths)

On Friday, Mason County was designated as “green” on the West Virginia County Alert System map. Mason County’s latest infection rate was 0.00 on Friday with a 0.00 percent positivity rate. Surrounding counties are green and gold.

Ohio

ODH reported a 24-hour change of 621 new cases on Friday (21-day average of 697), bringing Ohio’s overall case count since the beginning of the pandemic to 1,104,001 cases. There were 85 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 75) and six new ICU admissions (21-day average of 10). On Friday, 57 deaths were reported, with a 21-day average of 22 deaths. As announced earlier this year, ODH will only be reporting deaths approximately twice per week, those updates have typically been made on Tuesday and Friday.

Ohio’s cases per 100,000 population for the past two weeks fell to 54.9 on Thursday, down from 82.3 the previous week. This number is updated each Thursday.

As of Tuesday, a total of 5,353,633 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given in Ohio, which is 45.80 percent of the population. A total of 4,715,821 people, 40.34 percent of the population, are fully vaccinated. Scheduling a vaccine in Ohio can be completed on the website gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov or for assistance in scheduling call 833-4-ASK-ODH (833-427-5634).

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Friday, DHHR is reporting a total of 162,232 cases with 2,813 deaths. There was an increase of 121 cases in 24 hours and six new deaths. The daily positivity rate in the state was 2.15 percent. There are 3,889 currently active cases in the state.

DHHR recently reported 920,178 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to residents of West Virginia. So far, 742,582 people have been fully vaccinated. Gov. Justice urges all residents to pre-register for a vaccine appointment on vaccine.wv.gov.

Sarah Hawley and Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham contributed to this story.

Final ‘OVP COVID Update’