Christian named ‘River Rec’ grand marshal… Parade registration deadline June 11

GALLIPOLIS — With less than a month before the Gallipolis River Recreation Festival returns, plans are underway for “River Rec’s” parade which will include Grand Marshal Connor Christian.

Christian, a recent contestant on NBC’s “The Voice” will also be performing on Saturday, July 3. The parade will be held that same day at noon.

“The Chamber of Commerce and River Recreation Committee are excited to be able to have the Independence Day Parade as part of our River Recreation Festival again this year,” Josh Wellington, executive director of the Chamber, said. “The parade is always a key part of our festival and we are beyond pleased to welcome Gallia County native Connor Christian not only to this year’s entertainment lineup but to also have him as our 2021 Grand Marshal.”

Deadline to register for the parade is 5 p.m., Friday, June 11. There is a fee of $10 per unit or vehicle for Chamber of Commerce Members, $15 for Non-Chamber members.

According to a news release from the Chamber, those fees go back into the festival, specifically to pay for the free inflatables for children on Saturday of River Rec.

“This is our second year having a fee to participate in the parade,” Wellington said. “All proceeds from these fees are put right back into the festival, allowing us to have our inflatables free to everyone on Saturday. The last thing we want is for a child to not participate in the fun of inflatables because of the cost of an armband so these entry fees for the parade allow us to make sure we have a day for all children to enjoy.

River Rec is scheduled for Friday, July 2 and Saturday, July 3 at Gallipolis City Park. The schedule includes:

Friday, July 2

10 a.m., gospel music presented by Field of Hope;

Noon, opening ceremony;

12:30 p.m., contemporary Christian music presented by Field of Hope;

2-4 p.m., Talent Show presented by Gallipolis Junior Women’s Club;

4-5:30 p.m., Lil’ Miss and Mister Firecracker;

6-9 p.m., River Recreation Pageant.

Saturday, July 3

7:45 a.m., Baby Tot sign up in front of stage;

9 a.m., Baby Tot;

11:30 a.m., Rotary Mile race starts at Shake Shoppe on Second Ave.;

2-6 p.m., Kids Day presented by Beau Sang State Farm in City Park;

7 p.m., performance by Connor Christian;

8 p.m., performance by Mikele Buck Band;

9 p.m., performance by Confederate Railroad;

10 p.m., Fireworks presented by Thomas Do It Center.

All performances and pageants take place on the Robin Fowler State Farm Stage.

Beth Sergent contributed to this story.

