Summer reading program begins

POMEROY — The Meigs County Public Library is excited to announce their Summer Reading Program, “Tails and Tales”, and invite children and parents to attend the program kick-off featuring the Barker Petting Zoo.

The traveling petting zoo will be bringing a camel, llama, mini-cow, mini-pig, porcupine, Patagonia cavy, large rabbit, and a boa constrictor to the Racine Library on Friday, June 4, at 11 am.

The summer program runs from June 7 through July 23, and unlike last summer, the program will be in person at one of the four area libraries.

In addition to the petting zoo and weekly Wiggle and Giggle and Storytime programs listed below, the library will feature “Nancy the Turtle Lady” to go along with their theme of “Tails and Tales”.

The first 100 children to complete the 1,000 minutes reading portion are eligible to receive a free “Tails and Tales” t-shirt.

Meals will be provided to children at every library program on the schedule through the Meigs Local School District summer feeding program.

Children’s Services Coordinator Emily Sanders and Children’s Assistant Anna Wears were able to continue many of their reading programs online during the COVID-19 Pandemic, but said they have missed the physical interaction with the children and their parents.

Miss Emily and Miss Anna, as they are fondly known to the children, found creative ways to continue most programs, which are designed to encourage children to develop a lifelong love of reading. Without their efforts, children many not have been able to complete some of the ongoing programs, such as 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten.

“We are so happy and excited to get back to our in-person programs, to get things rolling again,” said Miss Emily. “We want the children and their parents to come out and participate in all the fun and educational actives we have planned for the summer. I just can’t express how excited we are to be back.”

Miss Anna and Miss Emily encourage parents to sign up for the program by using the ReadSquared app, or by stopping in any of the four library locations: Pomeroy, Middleport, Racine, and Eastern Local Schools. More information can be found on the library website: meigslibrary.org, by visiting them on Facebook, and by calling (740) 992-5813.

Schedule of Weekly Programs:

Wiggle Giggle Read: Thursdays, Pomeroy, 10:30 a.m.

Story time: Mondays, Racine, 1 p.m.; Tuesdays, Eastern, 1 p.m.; Wednesdays, Pomeroy, 1 p.m.; Thursdays, Middleport, 1 p.m.

Special programs: Friday, June 4, 11 a.m., Barker Petting Zoo; Wednesday, July 7, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., Nancy the Turtle Lady.

By Lorna Hart Special to OVP

Lorna Hart is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

