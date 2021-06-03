Free Father’s Day concert planned in Mason

MASON — A free Father’s Day concert will be held in Mason, hosted by the Mason Circuit of the United Methodist Church.

According to Pastor Sarah Lowden, the concert will feature Zack Shelton and the band “64 to Grayson.” It will be held on June 13, 7 p.m., at the Stewart-Johnson V.F.W./Lottie Jenks Memorial Park.

In addition, she said Broken Bread Catering will be on-site at 6 p.m. to offer food for purchase.

Having played over 1,000 events as headliners, Zack Shelton and 64 to Grayson have also shared the stage with The Charlie Daniels Band, The Gaithers, and Josh Turner, according to the band website. It features alt-country sounds, and has a theme of “Grayson Found, Nashville Sound, Heaven Bound.”

The band began in the members’ college years together in Grayson, Kentucky. Their name came from the fact that they all took Interstate 64 to Grayson. The band’s newest album, “Between the Pews,” features the singles “Mercy We Don’t Deserve” and “Jesus in That.” Another single, “Heroes,” was written during the COVID-19 pandemic with essential workers on the frontline in mind.

The Mason Circuit of the United Methodist Church is made up of churches in Mason, Clifton and West Columbia, according to Pastor Lowden. Those attending should bring lawn chairs for seating.

By Mindy Kearns Special to OVP

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

