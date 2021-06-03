Library resumes many programs and services

GALLIPOLIS — Following the state’s lifting of COVID-19 protocols and restrictions, the staff at Bossard Library is excited to announce a myriad of new and returning programs scheduled for this summer.

According to Library Director Debbie Saunders, the library staff is looking forward to welcoming patrons back for in-person programs and continuing to provide much-needed services to the community.

“Although the library has continued to provide many services over the course of this challenging year, we have not been able to offer in-person programming at the levels we had been pre-pandemic,” Saunders said. “We are pleased to be able to resume enriching, entertaining, and educational programming for patrons of all ages.”

At 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 12, the library will celebrate the 40th anniversary of Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark with a free movie matinee. Everyone is encouraged to attend and prepackaged drinks and treats will be provided. No registration is required. This classic action-adventure film was first released on June 12, 1981.

Beginning on Mondays in June, yoga classes will resume at the library with Certified Yoga Instructor Logan Black. Yoga will be held from 6-7 p.m. each Monday at the library for participants age 16 and over. The class is free, but registration is required at this time. Call the library at 740-446-7323 for more information or to register.

Adult coloring sessions, which resumed last fall and were conducted following gathering and social distancing guidelines, will be open to all interested adults once again beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 5. Adult coloring is held once per month on a Saturday at the library. No children are permitted at this event.

Adult Book Club is also returning beginning in June and will feature a discussion of To Die For and its sequel Drop Dead Gorgeous by Linda Howard. The meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 24. Copies of the books can be obtained at the library. Adult book club meets once per month at the library and is accepting new members.

The library also hosts book club meetings for both teens and tweens every other month at the library. The next Teen Book Club meeting, for teens, ages 13-18, will be held beginning at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 19, while the next Tween Book Club meeting, for ages 8-12, will be held on Saturday, July 31. Parents/guardians can register their teen or tween for book club at the library.

Also to resume at the library are weekly storytime and lapsit programs for the youngest of readers. Storytime, for ages three through six, will be held at 10 a.m. each Monday beginning on June 7. Lapsit programming will be held at 10 a.m. each Wednesday. Families are also encouraged to take their children to the French Art Colony’s grounds and garden to read the

latest StoryWalk title. June’s StoryWalk will feature the book Camping Spree with Mr. Magee written and illustrated by Chris Van Dusen.

In addition to programming, the library also recently resumed circulation of its board game collection. This collection features both classic board games such as Yahtzee, Trouble, chess, and checkers, as well as newer games, such as Munchkin, Heads Up, and King of Tokyo. This collection is located in the library’s atrium and board games can be checked out by library card holders in good standing who are over the age of 18.

Items in the library’s digital collections are also available for check out. Digital audiobooks and eBooks can be checked out from the Ohio Digital Library using the Libby or Overdrive apps. In addition to bestselling digital audiobooks and eBooks, patrons can also access popular graphic novels and comics, music, as well as movies and television shows from Hoopla Digital. Hoopla can be accessed with the Hoopla app or online at hoopladigital.com.

Saunders also noted that an announcement regarding meeting room availability for community use will be made by the library later in June.

For more information on these or any other library programs or services, visit bossardlibrary.org or call the library at 740-446-7323.

This story provided to the Tribune by staff members at Bossard Library.