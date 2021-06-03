Gallia Local discusses personnel, bus garage

PATRIOT — The Gallia Local Board of Education met recently for its regular business meeting to approve agenda items which included voting on personnel matters and a change order to the bus garage project.

Board members Jeff Halley, Terry Halley, Beth James, Brent Schultz and Brandon Twyman were present.

In personnel items, the board accepted the following resignations: Aaron Walker – Teacher; Maggie Malone – Head Eighth Grade Volleyball Coach at River Valley Middle; Charles Maxam – Head Varsity Volleyball Coach, South Gallia High; Jannet McGuire – Head Seventh Grade Volleyball Coach; Kelli Garaffa – Teacher; and Tessa Queen – Guidance Counselor.

The following one-year limited contracts: Trevor Baker, Anthony Bonamase, Lisa Cox, Stephanie Dunn, Kayla Goode, Melinda Hayman, Joy Hysell, Charles Maxam, Selina Mitchell, Jamie Walter and Penny-Lope Coon.

The following were approved as substitute: Seth Bledsoe, Lena Rawlinson, Mikayla Wroten, Lori Bevan, Steve Horner and Lillie Mueller.

Leave without pay for Traci Long was approved to be granted after personal leave has been exhausted.

The board authorized the treasurer to establish a new fund/special cost center: Helen M. West Scholarship Fund for both River Valley High School and South Gallia High School in the amounts of $50,287.16 each.

The board approved a change order for $29,364 additional costs for the Bus Garage Bay Addition project. The original bid was $133,365. The project will be paid with Permanent Improvement Funds. The board also approved the purchase of equipment in the amount of $26,295 for the additional bay being build.

The board approved the following items recommended from the superintendent: the 2021-2022 Agreement for Early Childhood Education Program; Contract with the Gallia County Board of DD for payment of cost for physical therapy, which will not exceed $20,000 for the school year; Contract with the Gallia County Board of DD for costs for Occupational Therapy, which will not exceed $20,000 for the school year; Authorized membership for the Ohio High School Athletic Association for 2021-2022; Agreement with Metropolitan Educational Technology Association (META) for tech services; Agreement with Ohio School Board Association for online policy services; Agreement for Cooperative Special Education and Related Services Programs with the Gallia-Jackson-Vinton JVS Board of Education.

The board of education held an executive session “to consider the appointment, employment, dismissal, discipline, promotion, demotion or compensation of a public employee; To discuss personnel; Negotiations; and Pending or imminent court action.”

The next Gallia Local Board of Education meeting is set for June 28.