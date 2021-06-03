The 36th annual Memorial Run

POMEROY — The 36th annual Meigs Memorial Run was held over Memorial Day weekend with hundreds of people gathered in downtown Pomeroy for the event.

A little less than 400 bikes took part in the official Memorial Run on Sunday afternoon despite cooler temperatures throughout the weekend. Activities during the weekend included music, vendors and more on the parking lot.

Proceeds from the run and related events benefit Meigs County children at Christmas.

The 37th annual Memorial Run is scheduled to take place on May 29, 2022.

Bikers leave the Pomeroy Parking Lot for the Memorial Run. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Bikers continue the tradition of the Memorial Run. Bryan Walters | OVP Sports Along the Memorial Run route. Bryan Walters | OVP Sports