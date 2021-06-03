Bend Area Gospel Jubilee returns June 6-12… Handmade legacy quilts as featured fundraisers

COTTAGEVILLE — A Mason businesswoman, who passed away in April, has left a legacy to ensure Southern Gospel music continues to live on in the local area.

The late Corena Barnitz, co-founder of Bob’s Market and Greenhouses, Inc., purchased two handmade quilts that will be sold during a silent auction at the Bend Area Gospel Jubilee, according to Evelyn Roush, promoter. The jubilee is set for June 6 through 12 at the Jackson County Junior Fairgrounds.

The quilts were made by Barbara Zuspan during the time she served as a caregiver for Barnitz. Zuspan said both quilts are queen size. One quilt is blue in color with blocks featuring hand-embroidered butterflies. The other is done in shades of purple pansies, with blocks of hand-embroidered flower bouquets.

Roush said Barnitz bought the quilts and in turn wanted them donated to the jubilee for its support. She added the quilts will be on display all week, and following silent auction bids, the winner will be announced on the final day at 7 p.m.

The tradition of supporting the jubilee with the quilt auctions began several years ago by Zuspan, and later Jackie Sizemore. Roush said quilts from the jubilee have traveled to many states after having been purchased.

Over 30 singing groups will be featured at this year’s jubilee. Along with singing, there will be preaching, gift drawings, the auction, and a salute to veterans, according to Roush.

The event is held rain or shine, with camping available. There are bleachers for seating, as well as concrete flooring to bring lawn chairs.

The jubilee begins Sunday at 2 p.m., with preaching and singing in the dining hall. On Monday, there will be a potluck meal in the dining hall at 5 p.m., followed by preaching and singing at 7 p.m.

Tuesday through Friday, singing and preaching will start at 5 p.m. each day under the shelter. The jubilee will end Saturday. The auction will begin at 10 a.m., Salute to Veterans at 4:30 p.m., and singing at 5 p.m.

For more information, contact Roush at 304-882-2049.

Barbara Zuspan, left, and Evelyn Roush, are pictured with one of two quilts purchased by the late Corena Barnitz, to be auctioned at the Bend Area Gospel Jubilee next week at the Jackson County Junior Fairgrounds. Zuspan made the quilts while serving as caregiver for Barnitz. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/06/web1_6.4-Quilt.jpg Barbara Zuspan, left, and Evelyn Roush, are pictured with one of two quilts purchased by the late Corena Barnitz, to be auctioned at the Bend Area Gospel Jubilee next week at the Jackson County Junior Fairgrounds. Zuspan made the quilts while serving as caregiver for Barnitz. Mindy Kearns | Courtesy

Handmade legacy quilts as featured fundraisers

By Mindy Kearns Special to OVP

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

