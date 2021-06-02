Serving up ideas… Possible guidelines for mobile vendors, feedback requested

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallipolis City Commission discussed possible new guidelines for mobile vendors in the city during the regular business meeting on Tuesday evening.

During the meeting, City Manager Ted Lozier presented a memo to commissioners with ideas for new guidelines for mobile vendors, which would include food trucks. Commissioners discussed the memo and topics and added questions. The plan is to present the memo to city merchants, restaurants and the public for additional comments. After reviewing those comments, an ordinance will be proposed.

Some points on the memo include a fee of $150 for three consecutive days in the city. For a yearly fee, which would allow a vendor to be set up for an unlimited amount of days, would be $1,500 for the downtown area. For a vendor to be at the pool or Haskins Park area, an annual license could be purchases for $750. Use of water and electric would be an additional cost.

Situations involving annual licenses and special events were discussed. Lozier said he believes the vendors should be communicating with the special event organizers and pay their fee for those dates and times.

Commissioners agreed to move the memo to city business owners and the public.

Lozier said a new ordinance would likely be presented and read during a July meeting.

In his report to the commission, Lozier said the municipal pool did not open this past weekend as planned. Lozier said the chemicals needed for the water were on back order, but have since been delivered. The pool is set to open Thursday, June 3.

Lozier said the municipal building and all city buildings will be fully opened beginning Wednesday, June 2, as state health restrictions are lifted. Lozier said accommodations can be made for those who do not want to be face-to-face.

Commissioners passed two ordinances during the meeting.

Ordinance 2021-15 to vacate a portion of the alley by Cemetery Road, which was never developed by the city was passed. Lozier said there is no road there, but it was supposed to be at the end of Hedgewood. The ordinance reading passed with three commissions voting “yes” and Commissioner Mike Fulks abstained due to owning property around the area. Commissioner Mike Brown was absent from the meeting.

Ordinance 2021-17 to alter the meeting of the Charter of Gallipolis, a submission to the electorate for an amendment to section nine, was unanimously passed.

Lozier said the city received a request from the veterans affairs office to put a Gold Star Families Memorial monument in the city park. Lozier said the veterans affairs office will raise funds for the construction of the monument if the city approves. No details on exact location and size were provided. Commissioners said they want more information and then will discuss the monument.

Commissioner Beau Sang said he was told by the O.O. McIntyre Park board the city will need to do any additional signage and barriers to stop traffic from entering the bicycle path near the park. Sang said signs were up on Mill Creek, but no barriers were in place to keep traffic from driving onto the path. Lozier said he would reach out to the park board before taking the next steps.

The board entered into an executive session to discuss “personnel” and no action was taken.

Commissioners in attendance during the meeting were Cody Caldwell, Tony Gallagher, Sang, and Fulks.

Gallipolis City Commission will be asking city merchants, restaurants and the public for additional comments on possible new guidelines relating to mobile vendors in the city. Pictured is a view from Court Street in downtown Gallipolis on a recent sunny afternoon. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/06/web1_6.3-Court.jpg Gallipolis City Commission will be asking city merchants, restaurants and the public for additional comments on possible new guidelines relating to mobile vendors in the city. Pictured is a view from Court Street in downtown Gallipolis on a recent sunny afternoon. Beth Sergent | OVP

Possible guidelines for mobile vendors, feedback requested

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

