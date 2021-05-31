Medal of Honor recipient Hershel “Woody” Williams was the grand marshal of this year’s Gallipolis Memorial Day Parade.

Supporting veterans along the parade route was American Legion Auxiliary Unit #27.

The Gallia Academy High School Marching Band performs along the parade route.

Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, Cadot-Blessing Camp #126 march in support of the Memorial Day Parade.

A solemn reminder of fallen veterans at the Memorial Day Parade.

Parade goers wave at the Gallipolis Fire Department and several other first responders from fire departments across the county.

The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office leads a long line of first responders in the parade.

Miss Gallipolis in Lights Cadha McKean supports the Memorial Day Parade.

“Raiders Remember” the fallen during the Gallipolis Memorial Day Parade.