Student achievements recognized at BHCC

RIO GRANDE — The Board of Education of the Gallia-Jackson-Vinton Joint Vocational School District recently met to recognize student achievements.

The Board presented Resolutions of Commendation to state competition winners at a reception held on the Buckeye Hills campus for the students, their parents and advisors. The following students received Certificates of Resolution:

BPA — (Instructors – Shaun Northup, Joy Poe), National Qualifiers: Emily Abrams (MOA I-JHS), Ashlynn Barker (MOA II-OHHS), Haley Durham (MOA I–JHS), Clarissa Gray (Cybersecurity II-GAHS), Kaylee Johnson (MOA I-JHS), Meleah Manley (MOA II-VCHS), Chanel Orsbon (MOA I-RVHS), Adam Stout (Cybersecurity II-GAHS), and Heather Townsend (MOA II-OHHS).

Gallia Academy FFA — (Instructors – Katherine Dickson, Jerrod Ferguson), 1st Place: Urban Soils Team: MaKenna Caldwell, Madison Petro, Erin Pope and Lillian Rees (Ag Ed-GAHS).

Oak Hill FFA — (Instructor – Matt Bennett), State FFA Degree: Maggie Bond, Maddie Johnson, Abby Lewis, MacKenzie Lewis and Levi Lyons. State Runner Up, Public Speaking FFA Creed: Alyssa Zornes (Ag Ed-OHHS).

BHCC SkillsUSA — (Instructors: Mark Chaney, Kim Lewis, Jason Montgomery, Rebecca Stump), 1st Place Career Pathways – Human Services Team: Devon Groves (CJ I-WHS), Brendon Moccabee (CJ II-VCHS) and Matthew Sexton (CJ II-VCHS). 3rd Place Plumbing: Ryan Hammond (HVAC I-JHS). 3rd Place Nurse Assisting: Kimberly Taylor (DHO II-GAHS).

